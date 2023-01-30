A Burntwood construction firm has teamed up with a charity to shine a spotlight on mental health.

Tara Group partnered with the Lighthouse Club to highlight support on offer for those working in the construction industry.

Research by the Office for National Statistics shows that mental health concerns are extremely pressing for those within the sector as workers in the construction industry are three times more likely to take their own life than workers in other fields.

During a three day event, employees from the group’s companies – Cameron Homes, Keon Homes and Chasetown Civil Engineering – were visited by the Lighthouse Club’s Help Inside the Hard Hat tour.

Richard Williams, senior mental health champion at Keon Homes, said:

“Mental health in the construction industry is a key focus area. Every day we have a responsibility to our employees to offer them an open forum to discuss their mental health and wellbeing. “Through our partnership with the Lighthouse Club charity, we have been able to set aside dedicated time to support our team, highlight professional advice and create an open channel of communication for those that may have otherwise stayed silent.” Richard Williams, Keon Homes

The initiative comes after Jo Mann, people advisor at Tara Group, was invited to chair the mental health group for the Home Builders Federation.

Jo said: