Plans could see council tax bills rise across Staffordshire to help pay for the cost of policing.

A report to a meeting of the Police, Fire and Crime Panel has recommended the precept – the share of the bill paid by households – rises by 4.83%.

The move would take the cost of paying towards policing for a band D property to £260.57 a year.

Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis said:

“The financial strategy will support the Chief Constable to deliver on the local plan and national government priorities, as well as moving the force out of its ‘engaged’ phase of monitoring from the inspectorate. “With this, and inflation and wage pressures in mind, I have concluded that the 2023-24 police and crime council tax precept should increase by 4.83%. “I will always aim to keep council tax as low as possible without compromising safety.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The commissioner’s report also revealed that plans were in place to add a further 60 officers across Staffordshire.

“I am acutely aware that household budgets are tight, so I expect every pound of taxpayer’s money invested in policing to be spent wisely and for Staffordshire Police and my own office to continually seek efficiencies. “This will be challenging, but given a good record of making savings, smarter use of technology and plans to share more buildings and back office costs with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, I believe this is achievable.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The report will be discussed at the police, fire and crime panel on 6th February.