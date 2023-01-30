Free workshops in Shenstone are giving people advice on getting their gardens in shape.

The Grow How sessions will take place at Dobbies this weekend.

On 4th February the focus will be on how to sew scented sweet peas. The following day sees a workshop for youngsters aged four to ten looking at wild flowers and weeds.

Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, Sarah Murray, said:

“We’re passionate about getting our customers in Shenstone into gardening and are looking forward to our Grow How and Little Seedling Club sessions. “Our February workshops are a great chance to learn more about your outdoor space. Grow How will showcase beautifully fragrant and easy to grow sweet peas – you can even plant them in pots so you don’t worry about having a big garden space. “Our Little Seedlings workshop will get kids interested in weeding, where they’ll understand the dos and don’ts, how to prevent them, and some of the health benefits associated with them.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

For more information about the two workshops visit www.dobbies.com/events.