A free exhibition in Lichfield will examine an artist’s use of colour and texture.

A Brush with Colour is at The Hub at St Mary’s from 7th to 25th February and features prints and paintings by Mary Shimmell Bailey.

Born in London to artistic parents, she and her sisters grew up surrounded by art, learning the names of the colours in a paintbox.

In the mid 1960s she attended Bath Academy of Art, before going on to spend her working life teaching.

The pictures in this exhibition are mainly watercolours, linocuts or silk screenprints which owe their origins to the sometimes random assembly of colours in nature, coloured fabrics, plants or more esoteric objects like camel bags, seed pods and lollipops.

Mary said:

“I still enjoy painting and discovering how colour influences our lives. I like to use colours freely so the paint can run and blend on the dampened paper. “It has been great fun this year assembling this collection.” Mary Shimmell Bailey

For more information about the free exhibition, visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.