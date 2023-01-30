Secondary schools in Lichfield and Burntwood have confirmed that some students will learn from home this week due to industrial action.

King Edward VI School says only pupils in years 11, 12 and 13 will be taught on the premises on Wednesday (1st February), while Chase Terrace Academy will operate similar arrangements.

Nether Stowe School says only those in years 7, 11, 12 and 13 would be taught on site.

It comes after the NEU confirmed members would take part in the first of a number of days of industrial action.

Jane Rutherford, headteacher at King Edward VI School, said students in other years would be set work to do at home.

“We know that a substantial number of teachers are planning to support the industrial action and this number may rise between now and next Wednesday. “These teachers will not be in school to teach and, in line with union guidance, they will not be setting work for their classes. “We have made an initial assessment of the impact on classes across all year groups and we are unable to open the school to all students on this day. We cannot ask other teachers to cover the classes of staff taking industrial action and we have limited capacity for supervision as a senior leadership team who also teach classes themselves. “We do not consider very large numbers of students supervised in the hall to be a suitable environment for learning and would only resort to this in unanticipated circumstances.” Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School

Nicola Mason, headteacher at Chase Terrace Academy told parents every effort would me made to minimise disruption.