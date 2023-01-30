A new unit helping people who have had a fall in Lichfield and Burntwood back on their feet has already attended almost 100 call outs in the first six weeks, an MP has been told.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue set up the team to help those who have fallen but were uninjured.

Crews demonstrated some of the equipment they use during a visit to Lichfield Fire Station by MP Michael Fabricant.

“This new service provides rescue in faster time than the ambulance service can deliver for people who have fallen down, but are not injured. “This relieves pressure off both the ambulance service and hospitals where it is mandatory that anyone who remains unrescued – even if uninjured – for over eight hours must be admitted to a hospital bed for a full assessment. “This is a valuable service provided by Lichfield which is a pilot for the rest of the county. Having fallen at the fire station – on purpose – I experienced for myself how the latest equipment is used to get people safely back on their feet again. “With Lichfield and Burntwood having a slightly older population than the national average, I can well see why the falls unit is of particular value to our area.” Michael Fabricant

Among the equipment shown to the Lichfield MP was a flat air bed which can be pumped into a chair to get people into a sitting position from where they can transfer to a wheelchair or frame.

In his meeting with station manager Leigh Richard, Mr Fabricant was also given an update on a first response wall.