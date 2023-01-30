A fixed police presence will return to Burntwood after an agreement was reached for officers to be based at a local fire station.

Members of the local policing team will work out of the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service facility in Chase Terrace.

The arrangement will start tomorrow (31st January), with Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams saying the move was part of bid to get officers closer to communities.

“The Chase Terrace police base is part of Staffordshire Police’s new local policing model, with more officers based in our communities with the local knowledge and contacts to deal with the issues that matter to people. “By putting officers in the very heart of the community, the new police base also frees up their time from travelling back and forth to Lichfield during their shift, maintaining a visible police presence in the area. “Making the most effective use of Chase Terrace’s modern, purpose-built facilities not only makes operational sense, allowing the two emergency services to work more closely together locally, but also makes the best use of resources.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The facility will be the first permanent police base in Burntwood since the closure of Chasetown Police Station in 2018.

Chief Inspector Karen Green said: