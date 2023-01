Tickets have gone on sale for a screening of the National Theatre’s Othello.

The Red Carpet Cinema in Barton-under-Needwood will showcase the performance at 7.15pm on 28th February.

A spokesperson said:

“An extraordinary new production of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, Othello is filmed live on the Lyttleton stage of the National Theatre.”

Tickets are £18 or £38 with a two-course meal included. To book, visit The Red Carpet Cinema website.