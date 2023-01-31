Chasetown’s bid to hunt down a play-off spot will continue when they welcome St Neots Town.

The Scholars continued to climb the table with a 5-1 win at Boldmere St Michaels – a result that saw them go six league games unbeaten.

The result leaves them 11th in the table, 11 points off the play-off berths having played less games than many of the teams above them.

They face a St Neots side this evening (31st January) who find themselves bottom but one in the table.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 7.45pm.