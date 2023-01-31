A newsagents in Whittington will close next month.
The owners of the business on Main Street have taken the “difficult decision to close” on 18th February due to family reasons.
But residents have been reassured that a newspaper delivery and parcel service will continue, with plans being drawn up for another local family to take over the premises and open a coffee shop on the site.
Who wants a coffee shop in Whittington. Beware of the Lichfield blight regarding coffee shops. Soon you will be inundated