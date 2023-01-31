Council chiefs are reminding people to check which schools will be closed due to strikes.
Some secondaries in Lichfield and Burntwood have already outlined planned partial closures tomorrow (1st February) due to the first date in a series of planned walkouts by NEU members.
Staffordshire County Council said it was also planning to detail updates on schools which were shutting online.
Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:
“The decision to close rests with each individual school, where staff will take into account how many people are taking part in strike action and how many pupils they can accommodate.
“Every school will have their own method of contacting parents and will have already done so, but for an overview, our school closure website will contain details of all the schools who have notified us that they are closed.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council