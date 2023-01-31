An entertaining game of rugby saw Lichfield come out on the wrong end of 41-12 scoreline at Bridgnorth.

The hosts were always going to provide a tough test, sitting in the top three and having a competitive style of play.

Against a Lichfield side short on confidence, the home side showed a solid defensive set up that saw the Myrtle Greens go into the interval 27 points down. Only five minutes had gone when the powerful home pack presented Connor Nicholls with the easiest of pushover tries.

Three of the next four tries came from left wing Jordan Burgess. The other first half try was scored by Loti Molitika, who was at the bottom of a driven maul from five metres out.

The half-time picture became even bleaker when Will Bishop found a gap to exploit and he went over by the sticks.

But as often happens, Lichfield then found an extra gear and some better possession, especially as their scrum was now not being shunted back at an alarming rate.

Their most successful two try scoring forwards grabbed their tries. Freddie Wilson latched onto a loose line out ball and showed predatory skills to go over before Fraser Goatcher blasted through a tackle in midfield and, aided by a subtle dummy, scored under the posts, Kai Lucas-Dumolo converting.

Other opportunities nearly produced further scores, but good defence and some wastefulness prevented the visitors adding to their points tally.

Bridgnorth closed the game in style with a length of the pitch try by Morgan French with Elliott Murphy adding a third conversion.

Lichfield’s bid to find an elusive win continues at Kenilworth this weekend. Kick off is at 2.15pm.