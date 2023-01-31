Members of a local group have been given an inspirational start to the year after a talk by a photographer.

Lichfield Camera Club welcomed David Lowe to discuss his monochrome images which have won him national and international acclaim.

A spokesperson said:

“David is an expert in the genre long exposure photography and captivated members with his beautiful, minimalist monochrome images. “In an entertaining lecture David shared the techniques and equipment necessary to achieve his stunning images.” Lichfield Camera Club spokesperson

Lichfield Camera Club meets at Lichfield Methodist Church on Backcester Lane each Wednesday from 7.45pm to 10pm.

“Anyone can come to meetings as a guest. If you later decide to become a member, you will be given lots of opportunities to share your work with a wider audience by participating in competitions and exhibitions.” Lichfield Camera Club spokesperson

The group’s Spring Exhibition will be held at The Hub at St Mary’s from to 6th March to 3rd April.

For more information visit lichfieldcameraclub.org.