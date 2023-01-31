Plans for an external spa garden at a Lichfield health club have been approved.

The proposals would see the development at the David Lloyd site at Wall Island.

A two-storey extension had originally been put forward, but an amendment opted for a larger spa garden over the former tennis court instead.

A planning statement said:

“A series of small amendments are proposed which comprise the omission of the proposed extension, enlargement of the proposed external spa garden and internal reconfigurations. “The removal of the extension element of the scheme will result in reduced impact on neighbouring sites in terms of noise and disturbance from the construction process.” Planning statement

