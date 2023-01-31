Rising costs and the current economic climate have been blamed after a Lichfield hair salon confirmed it would be closing.
The boss of Marques Hair on Bird Street said in a Facebook post that the salon would be closing down in the near future.
They said that all avenues had been exhausted in a bid to keep the business going.
“Unfortunately, I am going to be closing Marques Hair. Due to rising costs and the current economic climate, it is no longer viable to keep the salon open.”
It isn’t a decision that I have taken lightly. I have been exploring different options and ways to save the business for a while, but it has become apparent that I have no other option than to close.
“I’ve put everything I’ve got – physically, emotionally and financially – over the last two and a half years into the salon. Unfortunately this hasn’t been enough to overcome the after-effects of Covid and currently the cost of living, rising bills.”