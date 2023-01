A teenager has been arrested after a delivery van was stolen in Lichfield last year.

The Citroen Dispatch was taken in July 2022 after the keys were snatched from the driver on Burton Road.

The vehicle was carrying more than 100 parcels at the time and was later found in the Wolverhampton area.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said a 17-year-old from Walsall had now been arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.