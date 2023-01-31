Planned improvements at a Lichfield junction will now take place this summer, councillors have confirmed.

A public campaign was launched for changes to the Eastern Avenue and Grange Lange link after the death of a motorcyclist.

Staffordshire County Council has agreed to fund a £250,000 plan to install traffic lights.

But despite work originally due to take place by the end of March, Cllr Paul Ray – Chadsmead representative at Lichfield District Council, said the changes would now take place later this year.

“I have been in recent communication with Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall at Staffordshire County Council about this. “The £250,000 of funding for permanent improvements at this junctionwas put in the capital programme for 2022-23, which meant that the works were to be completed by the end of March 2023. “Staffordshire County Council have again confirmed that these works will happen, but now in the summer of this year. “They have said that that is due to issues with access to resources resulting from previous lockdown restrictions and the Ukraine war.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

The death of Luke Cotton at the junction in 2021 led to a campaign involving councillors and local residents calling for safety improvements.

Cllr Ray said: