Chasetown once again found their shooting boots as they beat struggling St Neots Town 4-0.

The win means Mark Swann’s men have won four on the bounce and are now unbeaten in seven league games – a run that seems them move to within eight points of a play-off berth.

The Scholars made their bright start count when an 11th minute corner was headed home by veteran Kris Taylor.

A second came on the half hour mark when Ryan Boothe put pressure on St Neots goalkeeper Jamie Greygoose to nab the ball and poke into a empty net to score for the third consecutive game.

The lead was stretched further at the start of the second half when Oli Hayward put in a cross-turned-shot that flew into the top corner.

Boothe earned his second and Chasetown’s fourth when he was slid through one-on-one with Greygoose and confidently slotted home.

Chasetown came inches from another goal in the 82nd minute when Jack Langston struck a shot that clipped the crossbar.

The Scholars hit the crossbar again before the final whistle when Danny O’Callaghan released a bullet of a shot that left the woodwork shaking.

