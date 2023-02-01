Stallholders at markets in Lichfield will see rental fees rise by 5% for the coming year.

A recent meeting of Lichfield City Council saw the increase agreed.

It means a standard 10 x 10 pitch on Market Square would rise from £20.14 to £21.05.

Commercial stalls at Pool Walk during commercial bookings will rise by 75p to £15.75 for commercial units and from £10 to £10.50 for charities.

The city council has also confirmed increases to hire charges for use of the Lichfield Guildhall.

The main hall would now cost £31.58 per hour instead of £30.08 per hour from Friday to Sunday, with Monday to Thursday private bookings rising to £19.13 from £18.22.

Commercial and business bookings will rise from £28.25 to £29.66 Monday to Thursday, and from £53.71 to £56.40 for Friday to Sunday events.