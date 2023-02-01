Staffordshire Police chiefs say the force is on track to deliver on its priorities thanks to an influx of new recruits.

Home Office figures show that 374 new posts were added from November 2019 to December 2021, with that number rising to 584 by the end of last year.

The statistics also showed that as of December 2022, 34% of the Staffordshire Police workforce was female, with 44% of new recruits being women.

The number of officers from an ethnic minority rose from 3.5% to 5.3%.

Chief Constable Chris Noble said:

“I am pleased that these figures reflect the continual work we are doing in Staffordshire to recruit and retain new officers. “Though I acknowledge there is still a significant amount of work to do to meet our local targets, we are on track to meet the Government’s national 20,000 new officers’ recruitment aim by April 2023. “The recruitment of new officers remains a priority for us and we will continue to do all we can to ensure we attract the right people to the right posts and retain them for fruitful and successful careers in the future.” Chief Constable Chris Noble, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said the recruitment boost would help get more officers connected to local communities.