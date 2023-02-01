A young Lichfield karting star has kicked off his season in style with a podium finish in the Ice Breaker Cup in Lincolnshire.

Finlay Lines, son of ex-British Touring Car driver Stewart Lines, made his debut for the Northamptonshire-based Dan Holland Racing team, where he competes in the Rotax Mini Max Karting class.



To set the grids for the two heat races on Sunday, the 11-year-old took part in the single qualifying session the day before.

Despite being held up by another driver, Lines qualified in eighth for both heats out of a field of 34 drivers in the event.

The first heat saw the youngster make up four places, while his pace also paid off in the second rounds he finished third behind team-mates Cole Denholm and Jacob Ashcroft.

With the combined scores from his two race performances placing him in third position in the intermediate classification, the Lichfield racer started in third place on the grid for the final.

Lines continued his front-running pace as he stayed with the leaders throughout to take third at the chequered flag, as well as setting the fastest lap of the race.