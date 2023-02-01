Nominations are open for people to join the board of directors at a Lichfield-based business.

Central Co-op is also looking for names to join the membership and community councils to help make a difference in local communities across the retailer’s trading area.

People have until 22nd February to nominate before voting takes place from 6th April to 2nd May.



The board of directors at Central Co-op help shape the strategy of the organisation and ensures it upholds co-operative values throughout its activities.



Membership and community councils are made up of members who want to make a difference in their communities at a local level, helping to run and plan events alongside the society. This includes collaborations with schools, good causes, community groups, and much more, helping to drive change where it matters most.

Andrew Seddon, society secretary, said:

“The elections are a great way for members to not only get their voice heard, but also to make their mark by standing for election to both the board of directors and the membership and community council. “These positions help drive change for the society and ensure that we’re doing everything we can to make a difference in our communities, so we always like to welcome new faces.” Andrew Seddon, Central Co-op

More details are available online.