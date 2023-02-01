A report has urged councillors to approve plans for 30 new homes on land in Streethay.

Fradley and Streethay Parish Council had raises “significant objections” over the impact the new development on Burton Road would have on highway and pedestrian safety.

Other issues such as three storey properties overlooking neighbouring homes and over development of the area already were also raised by local residents.

But a report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee next week says the Cameron Homes plans should be given the green light.

“The site is allocated for residential development through the Local Plan Allocations Document and the site can be considered as an infill site, given the proximity and siting of surrounding residential development. “The overall layout and design of the scheme has been revised during the course of the application, which includes a reduction in the number of dwellings being provided from 36 as originally proposed to 30. “Overall, the proposal would provide an acceptable level of residential amenity whilst causing no unacceptable harm to existing residential amenity, such as light and privacy enjoyed by neighbouring occupiers. “It is acknowledged that highways related concerns and objections have been presented by local residents and the parish council. Following the receipt of the professional county highways advice, it would however be considered unreasonable to suggest that the scheme of development would be unacceptable on highways related grounds subject to the proposed conditions and having no technical evidence to the contrary.” Planning report

Councillors will decide on the application at a meeting on Monday (6th February).