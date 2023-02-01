A cup and saucer created for use on the Titanic is expected to sail towards a high price when it is sold at auction in Lichfield.

The Spode creations in cobalt blue and gilt are pattern number R4332 – an exclusive design for use by first class passengers on the doomed ship.

Discovered during a house clearance in the Four Oaks area, the demitasse coffee cup and saucer go under the hammer in Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ sale on 15th February.

Produced around 1911, both pieces are marked ‘White Star Line’, the well of the saucer bears a gilt monogram for the Oceanic Steam Navigation Company and the cup is stamped ‘Stonier & Co Liverpool’ – the agents which facilitated the deal between Spode and the shipping company.

The cup and saucer are estimated to fetch £800 to £1,200.

The opulent pattern is believed to have been used in Titanic’s first class restaurant but some experts suggest it was produced in such limited numbers that it may only have been used for room service on private promenade suites.

Senior valuer Sarah Williams said:

“It’s incredible to hold this cup and saucer and think of first class passengers sipping coffee on the Titanic. “This example has a few small chips and wear commensurate with age, but the pieces really are in remarkable condition for such delicate ceramics over 110 years old. “There are conflicting theories as to whether the same pattern or one extremely similar, named R4331, was also used on Titanic’s sister ship Olympic, which was broken up in 1935. “Whilst R4331 was used on both vessels, the R4332 may have been produced in such small numbers that it was reserved for exclusive use on Titanic, presented as a company gift or possibly sold as White Star Line souvenirs to wealthy passengers. “Pieces of the distinctive R4332 ceramic are known to have been recovered from the wreck of Titanic.” Sarah Williams

The Titanic sank in the Atlantic in 1912 after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage.

Mrs Williams added: