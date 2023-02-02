An appeal has been launched after two boys were threatened in Lichfield.

The incident happened on Ponesfield Road at 6.20pm on Monday (30th January).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The victims were verbally threatened by another boy. They were left shaken but unhurt in the incident. “The offender is described as white, of a large build, aged between 15 to 17 years old, around 5ft 10ins tall, wearing black clothing.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 562 of 30th January.