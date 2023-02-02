A Christmas tree collection scheme has helped to raise a record £72,000 for St Giles Hospice.

TreeCycle saw 130 volunteers collect more than 3,500 trees from across the community.

In exchange for a donation to the Whittington-based hospice, the trees were recycled

The amount is the highest total ever raised by St Giles’ TreeCycle scheme.

People wanting to support the hospice are invited to take part upcoming fundraisers including abseiling in the Peak District on 1st April and the Solstice Walk on 17th June.

For more details visit the St Giles Hospice website.