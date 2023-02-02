Repairs to a Lichfield community building have left a council facing a bill of more than a quarter of a million pounds.
Lichfield City Council says £280,000 will be needed for the work at Darwin Hall.
Despite the building only being constructed in 2010 at a cost of £785,000, a recent meeting highlighted the need for the removal, restructuring and replacement of the roof on the building – but warned the costs could rise even further.
A report said:
“There have been several reports to council over the past 12 months or so regarding the need for significant redesign and reinstatement of the roof at Darwin Hall to eliminate water ingress and condensation.
“The complex nature of the structure of Darwin Hall and the potential for other funding sources has made it very difficult to ascertain costs, cause or extent of work required.
“However, as members were advised at the December meeting of the council, initial quotations have been received based on expert reports and recommendations.
“The budgeted cost is based on professional estimates and information currently available, but members are asked to note it is subject to potentially significant variation; additional reports to council will be provided as the project progresses.”Lichfield City Council report
The hall is used by a number of community groups and organisations.
But they may need to find new locations during different phases of the work which is expected to take four months to complete.
“Though it will be necessary for the hall to close during some of the proposed works, the aim is to complete the elements that require closure during the summer holidays in 2023.
“The overall project is scheduled to commence in early June with completion likely being during October.”Lichfield City Council report
Is there no warranty with this building? It’s unacceptable for such a new building to fail within such a short time ? LDC need to take the developers to court and argue not fit for purpose as a roof should last a minimum of 25 years ? ….. knowing LDC they won’t and it will cost us the tax payers £500,000 to repair.
Cheaper to close it !!!
But they have pots of money – even for Councillors & Mayors special brews [remember pre Christmas]& other perks
Mr Legs – wrong council, it’s Lichfield City Council not district council.
Mr Legs…..warranty would’ve passed after 10 years. The LCC can’t expect a community building to be built for them as part of a housing estate building deal and then neglect to be responsible for its upkeep once it’s been handed over to them. Poor form on their part. I bet they knew that the roof was faulty years ago when they still had leverage with the builder.
I would love to get this contract. I would quote £279,999.99. Come in, rip the roof off.
Then state, there is an unforeseen issue. Ask for an extra £300k. Pocket it all, as extra profit.