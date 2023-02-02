Repairs to a Lichfield community building have left a council facing a bill of more than a quarter of a million pounds.

Lichfield City Council says £280,000 will be needed for the work at Darwin Hall.

Despite the building only being constructed in 2010 at a cost of £785,000, a recent meeting highlighted the need for the removal, restructuring and replacement of the roof on the building – but warned the costs could rise even further.

A report said:

“There have been several reports to council over the past 12 months or so regarding the need for significant redesign and reinstatement of the roof at Darwin Hall to eliminate water ingress and condensation. “The complex nature of the structure of Darwin Hall and the potential for other funding sources has made it very difficult to ascertain costs, cause or extent of work required. “However, as members were advised at the December meeting of the council, initial quotations have been received based on expert reports and recommendations. “The budgeted cost is based on professional estimates and information currently available, but members are asked to note it is subject to potentially significant variation; additional reports to council will be provided as the project progresses.” Lichfield City Council report

The hall is used by a number of community groups and organisations.

But they may need to find new locations during different phases of the work which is expected to take four months to complete.