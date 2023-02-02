A local group is urging people to help them support animal rescues centres across the region.

The Animal Rescue Volunteers carry out a range of activities including fundraising and collecting items such as food and bedding for organisations across the Lichfield area.

In the last year alone they raised £20,000 to help rescue centres “bursting at the seams”.

Louise Shenton, from Animal Rescue Volunteers, said:

“The cash raised was shared among five selected rescue centres, while the goods donated were handed over to those that regularly need food and bedding. “Everyone involved in the group is a volunteer so 100% of the money raised goes to the rescues.” Louise Shenton, Animal Rescue Volunteers

The group is now asking for the public to help them continue their work during 2023.

“Even a £1 a month standing order would make the world of difference. We can also collect donations of food or bedding. “We also have pink donation bins in both Morrisons and Co-op stores in Lichfield. “People can also donate an item through our Amazon Wishlist.” Louise Shenton, Animal Rescue Volunteers

For more details on how to support the group, visit animalrescuevolunteers.com.