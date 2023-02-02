A Burntwood school has been rated as good following an inspection.

Ofsted visited St Joseph and St Theresa Catholic Primary School on High Street on 30th November.

The report by inspectors has now graded the school as good, with the behaviour and attitudes declared ‘outstanding’.

The Ofsted inspectors said:

“Leaders have created a school which values all individuals and provides support for those who need it. They have high expectations, and support pupils to achieve them. “Pupils’ behaviour and attitudes to learning are exemplary.” Ofsted report

The inspectors added that an “ambitious” curriculum was designed to get the best from all students, including those with special education needs or disabilities (SEND).

“Leaders have ensured that pupils’ learning is well sequenced, starting in the early years. “Teachers use a range of different ways to check what pupils have understood. However, in a small number of subjects, teachers do not provide pupils with work that helps them to remember the key knowledge. When this happens, pupils find it hard to recall their learning. For example, some pupils found it difficult to recall key learning in geography and confused it with work completed in history. “Leaders have trained staff to enable them to identify pupils with SEND quickly. “Teachers provide these pupils with well-planned support to help them access learning. As a result, pupils with SEND achieve well.” Ofsted report

The full report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.