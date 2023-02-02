A Lichfield church is offering a helping hand to people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The Table initiative has been launched by Wade Street Church and offers a hot meal weekly.

A spokesperson said:

“We know that times are hard for many people with the cost of living having sky rocketed over recent months.

“Here at Wade Street Church we would love to help out and share some of what we have. Over the next few weeks or so we are going to provide a hot meal to families and individuals in a safe, warm and welcoming atmosphere.”

Wade Street Church spokesperson