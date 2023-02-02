A report has backed plans for a new bungalow to be built on land in Burntwood.

Objections to the scheme on Oatfield Close had been raised by Hammerwich Parish Council due to concerns with parking congestion and the scheme being “out of character” with the local area.

But a report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee says the scheme on land which currently forms part of the rear gardens of two properties on Highfields Road should be given the go-ahead.

“Objections have been raised that the proposals are out of character with the area. Taking into consideration the layout of the scheme, which would result in a bungalow fronting onto Oatfield Close, there would be no impacts on Highfields Road. “Having had regard to the above, it is noted that Oatfield Close largely comprises dormer bungalows which have been modified in various ways and mostly constructed of red brick and concrete tile. There are examples of front facing gables, dormer windows and render finishes to the elevations of these properties. “The proposed dwelling would cause no harm to the character and appearance of the street scene and would appear in context with the surrounding built form. “While the proposal would be considered backland development, as it would be constructed in the rear garden areas of 121 and 123 Highfields Road, the access is proposed from Oatfield Close. Therefore, while objections have been raised on the grounds that the scheme would result in backland development, it would not give the appearance of tiered development, nor would there be a need for a new accessway to the side of 121 or 123 Highfields Road.” Planning report

A decision will on whether to approve the scheme will be made by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on Monday (6th February).