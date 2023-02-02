Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre are returning to the stage with a production in the city.

Tickets have gone on sale for the award-winning company’s performances of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Into The Woods at Lichfield Cathedral from 25th to 9th April.

The story follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to attend the King’s Festival, and Jack who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse.

A spokesperson said:

“Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.” Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre spokesperson

Tickets for the performances are available online.

Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre has also announced they will return to their former home at the Lichfield Garrick for a production of Grease in September.

They will also be back at Lichfield Cathedral in April 2024 with Les Miserables.