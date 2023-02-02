A Stonnall man will tell the story of his grandfather’s experiences at the Somme in World War One as part of a new battlefields tour.

Alfred William Turner signed up to fight aged just 14, although little was known about his military life.

But painstaking research has now lifted the lid on the story – and his grandson Dave Turner will share his story on trips run by Staffordshire-based Century Tours this summer.

The 55-year-old only discovered the details about Alfred’s past after he and his son Callum joined the company’s owners Andy Fittes and Katie Love on a visit to see First World War battlefields in France last year.

“The only thing we knew was that he had an unhappy childhood and enlisted when he was underage. My grandfather never talked about his time in the military and he died aged 77 in 1977 when I was ten. “Before Covid hit, I had decided to go on one of Century Tours’ battlefield tours, to visit the Somme. Then that was delayed because of Covid, which gave Andy and Katie extra time to carry out research, but I had no idea of what they had managed to uncover. “We learned that my grandfather had enlisted in the 8th Battalion, North Staffordshire Regiment. He was just 14 at the time and following his training he was sent to France. “By the time he was 16 he had already seen more action than men many years older than himself and he was promoted in the field to Lance Corporal. “On 18th November 1916 he and his troops prepared for an attack, but as they advanced, he was injured. He suffered shrapnel wounds and was evacuated to the field hospital. “While he was being treated, the rest of his battalion became overwhelmed and out of 500, only 70 came back. His injury actually saved his life. “I can’t wait to share my grandfather’s story with others – it’s bringing history to life and it’s so important that we keep these stories alive so we never forget the sacrifices these soldiers made all those years ago.” Dave Turner

Dave said his grandfather was later sent home and was given a small silver lapel badge to wear to show he had returned because of injury to avoid being accused of cowardice.

“Andy presented us with a silver badge and replica medals while we were on the trip. My grandfather’s badge and medals had been lost over time, so it was great to receive these keepsakes. “We went to all the places my grandfather would have been – it was so peaceful and rural. We even had a picnic within spitting distance of where he would have walked.” Dave Turner

Dave, a former Royal Military Policeman who later served as a constable with West Midlands Police, said his grandfather went on to live a full and happy life.

“He worked as a bus conductor for many years, so he still wore a uniform. He had four children, one died as a young child. “But he never talked about his life in the military.” Dave Turner

The Century Tours Somme anniversary tour runs from 29th June to 2nd July. For more details visit www.facebook.com/centurytoursuk or email info@centurytours.co.uk for a full itinerary.