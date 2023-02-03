Witnesses are being urged to come forward after an attack in Lichfield city centre left two teenage boys injured.
Video widely circulated on social media shows punches being thrown and chairs being used by a large masked group as they attack the pair in the McDonald’s restaurant on Conduit Street.
Staffordshire Police are now appealing to anyone with information about the indentities of the attackers in the incident, which happened at 7.20pm on Monday (30th January).
“Two teenage boys suffered facial injuries. Damage was also caused to furniture inside of the restaurant.
“An investigation is underway and officers have increased patrols in the local area as they carry out inquiries.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 609 of 30th January.
Likely they just got back on the train to Brum (without a ticket, natch)
Utterly disgraceful behaviour. What is happening in Lichfield? It used to be so nice.
A direct consequence of no rail security to check tickets for travel, zero local Police presence on the streets and no respect being taught to these moronic youths. I’m not letting my teenage kids out in Lichfield on there own anymore. Next time these Thugs might have knives on them. Then what? Will it take a stabbing / death for people to wake up?
I feel sorry for the staff, they have to put up with abusive language & it’s not just from youngsters!
As I keep saying where are the police ? They simply don’t exist and have no intention of patrolling LIchfield to stamp out this disgraceful behaviour!!! And they want more money !!!! Where’s our MP why is he not knocking on the police door and demanding action NOW
What is going on cars smashed at New Year, George and Dragon broken into and trashed by gang of lads (now tinned), incident Ponesfield Road. Now this. Not sure if they are all connected but their does seem to an outbreak of asb and crime related to youths. I am sure our councillors are onto the Police neighbourhood team?
Gary, this is precisely what happens when you decimate local police forces. Thugs know the score, they know response times are going to be bad.
I hope the victims are both ok but, I also hope this serves as a warning to Conservative Party policy of closing down Police Stations – a policy Michael Fabricant supported and voted in favour of.
what did they think was going to happen??
They need to police the McDonalds, loads of undesirables loitering around and by the looks of this video, causing trouble. Walked past before with kids sitting in windows, food and litter all around. Staff not doing anything, no police. What do you expect