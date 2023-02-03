Witnesses are being urged to come forward after an attack in Lichfield city centre left two teenage boys injured.

Video widely circulated on social media shows punches being thrown and chairs being used by a large masked group as they attack the pair in the McDonald’s restaurant on Conduit Street.

Staffordshire Police are now appealing to anyone with information about the indentities of the attackers in the incident, which happened at 7.20pm on Monday (30th January).

“Two teenage boys suffered facial injuries. Damage was also caused to furniture inside of the restaurant. “An investigation is underway and officers have increased patrols in the local area as they carry out inquiries.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 609 of 30th January.