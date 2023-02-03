Chasetown could move within five points of the play-offs if results go their way and they can continue their purple patch of form against Yaxley.

The Scholars currently sit six places below Boldmere St Michaels who occupy the crucial fifth spot in the table.

But with a run of four straight wins and no defeats in their last seven league outings, Mark Swann’s men will be aiming to continue their attempts to gatecrash the promotion party in the second half of the campaign.

Standing in their way tomorrow (4th February) will be a Yaxley side looking destined for relegation after being rooted to the foot of the table with just four points from 26 games.

But Chasetown made hard work of a win against their struggling opponents when the two sides met in the reverse fixture last month, a late Danny O’Callaghan goal proving the difference in a narrow 1-0 triumph.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.