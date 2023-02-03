A bid has been made to ensure a building in Burntwood is not lost to the community.

The Chase Terrace Methodist Church was put up for sale in December for £150,000 after declining numbers of worshippers in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic saw it close as a place of worship.

But a petition was launched over the potential loss of a community building in the area.

As a result, councillors unanimously voted last month to designate it as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) – a move which bought time for local organisations to put together a plan to buy the site.

Burntwood Town Council has now confirmed it has lodged a bid to buy the building.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the authority, said councillors were keen to see community facilities retained wherever possible.

“I know of any number of community organisations who are desperate for more spaces to work in and offer their services to our community. “I really do hope that, as a town, we can seize this opportunity to increase the supply of local community facilities for the benefit of our fantastic voluntary groups and for all of our residents.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

More than 400 people have signed a petition calling for the former church to be saved as a public facility.

