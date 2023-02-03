A Burntwood secondary school has been told it “requires improvement” after inspectors raised concerns about the behaviour of students.

Chase Terrace Academy had been rated as good when it was last visited by Ofsted in a former guise as Chase Terrace Technology College in 2014.

But the results of an inspection in December have now been published revealing the new rating.

The school, which became part of the John Taylor Multi-Academy Trust in April 2022, was found to be good in terms of the quality of education, sixth form provision, leadership and management, but was graded as ‘requires improvement’ overall and in areas such as personal development and behaviour.

The Ofsted report said that Covid pandemic had “intensified” behaviour issues.

“Pupils feel safe at school. However, the behaviour of some pupils, notably those who are older, can be unsettled, especially at social times. “Some of these pupils have not taken on board the recent changes to the behaviour policy, despite leaders’ efforts to enforce their expectations. “There are times when pupils’ behaviour in lessons disrupts learning. Teachers do not always deal with this disruption effectively.” Chase Terrace Academy Ofsted report

Inspectors said the expertise of teachers in different areas was being utilised in the classroom.

“Teachers use their strong subject knowledge well to deliver the curriculum. Their passion for their subject often helps to engage pupils in their learning. “Some teachers include real-life and contemporary links to bring learning alive. For example, pupils in GCSE art choose their own popular culture inspiration for their coursework. “This is particularly effective in sixth form lessons where students value the expertise of their teachers. Chase Terrace Academy Ofsted report

But the report called for greater work to improve personal development among students.

“The teaching of the planned PSHE curriculum is not as effective as it should be. “Pupils place less value on these lessons and do not acquire secure enough

learning. “Leaders should ensure that all teachers of PSHE develop their subject knowledge and pedagogy to deliver these lessons effectively so that pupils are able to remember more of their learning and apply their knowledge effectively.” Chase Terrace Academy Ofsted report

The full report is available to view on the Ofsted website.