The laughs will be back in Lichfield as a comedy night returns to a city centre venue.

Four stand-ups will take to the stage at The Hub at St Mary’s for The Alter Comedy Club show on 8th February.

Cornish comic Harriet Dyer will host the evening, with rising star Morgan Rees headlining.

They will be joined on the bill by Louise Young and Josh Reynolds.

The Alter Comedy Club’s producer Richard Poynton said:

“The club continues to go from strength to strength – everyone is appreciating our cutting-edge acts and premier venue. “I can’t wait for this brilliant line-up to take to the stage and help us banish those winter blues.” Richard Poynton, The Alter Comedy Club

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.