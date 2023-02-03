Burntwood face one of their biggest clashes of the season as they welcome Veseyans this weekend.

The two sides are among a clutch of clubs with their eyes on a tilt for the title this year.

The hosts go into the clash on the back of a ten game winning run in all competitions.

As well as their respective positions at the business end of the table, the omens for a competitive encounter are there after the reverse fixture back in September ended in a 19-19 draw.

Kick-off at The CCE Sportswear tomorrow (4th February) is at 2.15pm.