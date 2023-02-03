Lichfield City return to action this weekend with a tough home test against Stourport Swifts.

The visitors currently occupy third place in the Midland Football League, five points above Ivor Green’s side in eighth.

City will go into the fixture high on confidence after a 6-1 drubbing of Wolverhampton Casuals last time out.

The hosts will also be looking to avenge a 3-0 loss at Stourport in the reverse fixture in November.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (4th February) is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.