Leaders at a Lichfield school say learning has been revolutionised thanks to an “ambitious” new technology project.

Nether Stowe School has taken delivery of hundreds of new iPads as part of the Learning Futures scheme.

The initiative will eventually see more than 10,000 pupils and 1,000 staff at schools in the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership receive the technology to aid their education in the classroom and at home.

Nether Stowe School’s assistant headteacher Steve Peace said:

“We have been working on this since last July, issuing the devices to teachers first so they could begin to use them in lessons. “Then, just before Christmas, we had a small student pilot, with some sixth formers being given them. By the end of January, every single one of our students had an iPad. “Each of our colleges got to receive their iPads on different mornings, which meant that excitement spread throughout the school over the space of a week. There was a real buzz around the building. “The roll-out means that we are now what is referred to as a one-to-one school, and all of our teachers are Apple teacher qualified as well, which is a huge help.” Steve Peace, Nether Stowe School

Mr Peace said the iPads were already proving to the “transformative” to the school.

“The children really value it as it personalises their learning. The devices provide access to resources and provide a dynamic and inclusive way of learning. “Equity is really important with this – it means that everybody has the same access to quality technology. It’s a level playing field for all.” Steve Peace, Nether Stowe School

Students take the devices home each night and are responsible for looking after them and ensuring they are fully charged.

“We’re taking time to educate them in how to use their devices appropriately and prepare them to be responsible digital citizens. “We are also working with parents to give them additional controls and support. Through our parental app, parents and carers will be able to set time limits, app restrictions and other features to support appropriate usage. “It has been transformative, but to be honest we don’t know the full potential of this at the moment. They are amazing devices that can tap into the creativity of teenagers and give them the opportunity to prep for living in the digital world.” Steve Peace, Nether Stowe School

“Reduce the digital divide”

Other schools in Lichfield that are part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership – Greysbrooke Primary, Scotch Orchard Primary, St Chad’s CofE Primary, St Michael’s Primary and the soon-to-open Anna Seward Primary – are all set to benefit from the Learning Futures initiative too.

Richard Anderton, the partnership’s digital transformation lead, said:

“The impact of Covid and the need to learn from home really highlighted the difference between students who had access to technology and those who didn’t, so being able to provide children with iPads, without parents having to pay for them, became very important to us. “Learning Futures is a real game changer that will reduce the digital divide between students and help them develop the skills they will all need growing up in a digital world.” Richard Anderton, Arthur Terry Learning Partnership

The Learning Futures project has also seen wireless systems upgraded and internet speeds increased across schools to enable the introduction of the new technology.