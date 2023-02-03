A live screening of the National Theatre’s production of Life of Pi will be shown at a Barton-under-Needwood cinema.

The show follows the story of a 16-year-old boy who is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a tiger.

It will be screened at The Red Carpet Cinema on 30th March.

A spokesperson said:

“Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in a unique, Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling novel. “Filmed live in London’s West End and featuring state-of-the-art visuals, the epic journey of endurance and hope is bought to life in a breath-taking new way for cinemas screens.

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.