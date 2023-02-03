Police are changing the way people can contact them to report crime by removing an option to do so via social media.

Previously, residents have been able to log incidents with Staffordshire Police via Facebook or Twitter.

But the force is now introducing a live chat option instead which will allow people to speak to a control room operator around the clock.

The change will be made at 7am on Monday (7th February).

Chief Superintendent Emily McCormick, who has led on the change as part of the force’s control room, said:

“We are implementing this to deliver a better and more responsive service for our communities. “As part of this, we have invested in our control room to provide additional staff, helping us to reduce wait times on both 999 and 101 calls. This new live chat function will, we hope, help with this too. “The new way of reporting will mean you get to speak to a person, not a robot, straight away and will be supported throughout the process of allocating your call to the best department or signposting you to the most suitable agency. “We understand that many people continue to use social media on a daily basis, however, we believe such channels are no longer the best option for reporting crime in our communities. “Live chat will be accessible to all, easy to navigate and an overall better way of speaking directly to us when you need to.” Chief Superintendent Emily McCormick, Staffordshire Police

People will also still be able to use the 101 number or 999 in emergencies to contact officers.

For more details visit the Staffordshire Police website.