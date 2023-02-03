A report has recommended plans for 210 new homes on land near Wigginton are rejected.

Lichfield District Council’s planning committee will discuss the proposals for the site off Browns Lane at a meeting next week.

Developers are hoping to build up to 210 properties, but a planning officer’s report has recommended the scheme be refused due to it being located “outside of any defined settlement boundaries” within the Lichfield Local Plan Strategy.

The report added:

“The site is not allocated for development. The level of housing growth would be contrary to the spatial strategy which seeks to concentrate a proportionate level of growth to the north of Tamworth in line with the settlement hierarchy of approximately 1,000 units. “While the housing figure is approximate, it is considered important to maintain the general thrust of the adopted Local Plan Strategy. “To date the current committed development and completions in this location equates to 1,165 and it is considered than an additional 210 would result in an alteration to the proportionate level of growth.” Planning report

The plans were also criticised due to the housing mix proposed, with more than a quarter of the properties earmarked as four or more bedrooms – above the 12% estimated in the Local Plan Strategy.

The report added that the development did not demonstrate public benefits to outweigh harm caused to the local area.

“The proposed development would extend the northern edge of Tamworth much closer to the village of Wigginton, of which the historic part is a designated conservation area. “None of the public benefits associated with the proposal would outweigh this harm.” Planning report

The proposals will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on Monday (6th December).