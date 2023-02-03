Three teenagers have been arrested after a police helicopter was used to track a car that had been stolen in Lichfield.

The Volkswagen Golf has been taken in the city on Wednesday (1st February) before failing to stop for officers after it had been spotted travelling on false plates in Birmingham yesterday.

A police helicopter tracked the vehicle to Rugeley where it crashed into a van.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Following the crash, the driver of the stolen Golf tried to flee the area on foot but was quickly found by our colleagues in the air. “Both of the passengers were also detained. “The stolen Golf was searched at the scene, leading to the discovery of a knife, screwdriver and gloves.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

A 17-year-old boy, from Birmingham, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. Another boy, aged 16, from Rugeley, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, possession of a knife and driving without any insurance or a license.

A girl, aged 16, from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped for burglary.

All three have been released under conditional police bail while inquiries continue.