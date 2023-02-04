The hits of Adele will be brought to the stage in a tribute show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Hometown Glory will be at the city theatre on 11th February.

A spokesperson said:

“This stunning show is not to be missed for any Adele fan – Natalie Black’s unrivalled likeness in both vocal quality and appearance makes this a night to remember. “Expect to see replica costumes, moving heartfelt story telling and not forgetting the famous Adele cackle. “Natalie will perform all of your most loved songs from Adele’s four albums.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £25 and can be booked online.