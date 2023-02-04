Armitage residents have raised issues facing those living on mobile home parks with a local councillor and MP.

Peter Barlow, chairman of Lower Lodge Residents, welcomed Michael Fabricant and Cllr Richard Cox, who represents the area at Staffordshire County Council, to the meeting with around 50 locals.

The Conservative MP said topics such as liquid petroleum gas availability, pitch costs and utility fees were among the issues discussed.

“I was able to explain that the Mobile Homes (Pitch Fees) Bill is passing rapidly through Parliament and will hopefully become law by late spring. This will reduce the amount by which pitch fees increase each year. I was also able to explain how help will be available from the Government this month with the cost of utility bills.” Michael Fabricant

Local transport issues were also on the agenda during the meeting.