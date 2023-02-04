People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to nominate individuals for a regional care award.

The Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards are open to professional and informal carers.

The categories aim to recognise those who go above and beyond to support others.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The awards give us a great opportunity to celebrate and thank the thousands of carers who do a wonderful job, always going that extra mile for the people they look after. “If you know a brilliant individual carer, then please nominate them. Also, if you know of a care company or organisation who provide high-quality services that make a real difference then please get them nominated too. “Our awards ceremony in July, where we’ll be announcing the winners is always a fantastic event. “It’s also a really great opportunity to celebrate everyone nominated and working in the sector.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

Nominations can be made online. People unable to do so can contact CMDT@staffordshire.gov.uk or call 01785 355 795.