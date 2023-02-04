Lichfield’s bid to end a miserable run of form continues as they travel to Kenilworth.

The Myrtle Greens remain anchored to the bottom of the table after being without a win since they beat Broadstreet at the start of November.

But they will have hopes of getting another victory on the board against a Kenilworth side they overcame 39-22 in the reverse fixture back in September.

Kick-off today (4th February) is at 2.15pm.

Meanwhile, the 3rds are at home to Trentham, with the game followed by live coverage of England v Scotland in the Six Nations in the clubhouse.

Tomorrow sees Lichfield Ladies Green entertain Stamford for a 2pm kick-off, while the Reds team are also at home against Sutton Coldfield at the same time.