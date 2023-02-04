Thirty new members of a youth council have met in Lichfield for the first time.

The youngsters from schools such as Lichfield Cathedral School, Queen’s Croft High School, King Edward VI High School and Erasmus Darwin Academy attended the session at Lichfield District Council House, while a group from Chase Terrace Academy attended virtually.

The Lichfield District Young Council will meet monthly and aims to engage participants on decisions which impact them.

The initiative is being funded by £60,000 over the next three years.

During the inaugural meeting Tom Woods, of Erasmus Darwin Academy, was elected chair of the youth council.

“I am proud and honoured to be elected chair and am excited that the voices of young people will be heard louder than ever.” Tom Woods, Lichfield District Youth Council

The first meeting also saw representatives from groups such as Liberty Jamboree and Fun Club Hub in attendance.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said: